BMC Election: Candidate says voters misguided about her

An Independent candidate from Borivli has alleged that a BMC board was put up outside a polling booth saying she has been sentenced in a case. There is a case against her she said, but no judgment has been passed in it, so the board was kept purposely to misguide voters.

Candidate from ward 17 Meera Kamath (71) was in for a shock when she visited a polling booth at Borivli from where she was contesting. She says the BMC board outside the polling booth stated that she had been sentenced to two year's jail, regarding a case against her. Kamath has complained to the Election Commission about this.

"I have never been punished by any court and this information is absolutely false, and must have been displayed with an ulterior motive," wrote Kamath, in a letter to the Election Commission. According to her, this was done so that voters get the wrong impression and don't vote for her.

She also said in her letter that the voters' list containing the serial number, place and time of voting, as well as other particulars given to her was different, so that her volunteers would not be able to guide voters properly. "I have a case against me of the year 2009, the FIR number of which I had mentioned in my nomination form," she said.

She said she tried to find who was behind the mischief, but couldn't get any information. "I inquired with the ward officer too, as to who could be behind this act of maligning my image, but he said it wasn't them. When I inquired with the returning officer (RO), he was very arrogant… How was I supposed to talk to him?

RO Ajit Sakhare was not available for comment.