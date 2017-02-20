BMC election: Civic body spends Rs 90 crore in poll preparation



Officers attending a BMCâÂÂÂÂmeeting check out their wards for election duty at Metro on Monday. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Here's how much Asia's richest civic body BMC has spent on the upcoming civic polls: Rs 90 crore. With a provision of Rs 94.91 crore in the 2016-17 budget though, the preparations and awareness programmes have been managed under budget.

With over 91 lakh eligible voters, it implies an average spend of Rs 100 per voter. According to the election commission, the expenses include awareness programmes, printing of voter lists and slips, incentives for employees, vehicle hiring, booth erections and security arrangements for the polls.

The efforts are being taken to ensure that the city's pattern of poor voter turnout is bucked this year and to that end, the election department has undertaken extensive awareness programmes.

"Street plays, campaign vehicles, exhibitions, posters, social media have been used to reach the maximum voters. It's a matter of concern that in the commercial capital of the country, citizens are least bothered about coming out to vote," said an official from the election department.