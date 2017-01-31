BMC election: Congress issues 'charge sheet' against Sena-BJP



Former minister Shashi Tharoor and MRCC president Sanjay Nirupam at the press conference. Pic/Bipin Kokate

The Congress yesterday came up with a 'charge sheet' against BMC's ruling combine of Shiv Sena and BJP.

The party invited a national leader, former union minister Shashi Tharoor, to make the charge sheet public at a media conference.

Tharoor questioned Sena-BJP's 20 years in the BMC and raised questions that pertained to transparency and corruption charges.

He touched upon several issues that the Sena and BJP have failed in correcting to raise the living standards in Mumbai, which he called as a microcosm of the country.

"The BMC spent Rs 20,000 crore on building and repairing roads in the past 10 years, but their condition remains dismal. In this period, some 20,000 road accidents have taken place," he said.

'The BJP too is corrupt'

Sena leader Anil Parab, who is doing most of talking against the BJP, yesterday said that the party showed its double standards in demanding transparency in selective places, like BMC.

"Not only the state, but also the NMC is mired in non-transparency. BJP says we are not ready for transparency in BMC, but it should tell us what led to scams in Nagpur," said Parab.