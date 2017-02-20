BMC election: Congress woman nominee threatened by duo



Representational image



A woman Congress candidate and her colleagues were allegedly abused and threatened by two persons at their election office in suburban Borivali, police said

on Monday. The 227-seat Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections will be held tomorrow. A case was registered against Chetan Parmar and

Shivkumar Yadav on the complaint lodged by the Congress nominee Sheetal Mhatre.



According to Mhatre, the incident occurred last night in Ganpat Patil nagar, when the duo in an inebriated condition also threatened some locals at the office of a political party in the area. Police have booked the duo under section 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 171 (B) of IPC, police said. Further probe is on.