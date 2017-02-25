BMC Election: Defeated BJP candidate held for attack on MNS leader

Seven party workers also arrested for the attack on Sanjay Turde and his supporters



Sanjay Turde sustained injuries to his head and legs in the attack

The VB Nagar police have arrested a BJP candidate and seven party workers for attacking an elected MNS corporator on Thursday night. The incident took place at 10.30 pm when the victorious candidate was standing outside his party office at Kalina with supporters. A case was registered and individuals affiliated to the BJP were arrested.

Sanjay Turde, MNS candidate from ward 166, won against BJP's Sudhir Khatu. After celebrating his victory, Turde was standing outside his office in Kalina, when a mob of more than 50 people attacked him and his supporters, said the police.

Those injured were identified as Shailesh Asodkar, Shashi Asodkar, Sachin Bhosale, Manish Yelkar, Swapnil Jagtap, Praveen Jadhav, Nitin Kamble and Mayur Mali. They were taken to a private hospital and later admitted to Rajawadi hospital.

Later, police officials registered a case and arrested BJP candidate Khatu, and seven other party workers for the brutal attack. The police said they have booked 20 more party workers for the attack. An officer from VB Nagar police said, "Khatu was depressed and angry after his defeat. To take revenge, he went to Turde's office with his associates. We are looking for others who were involved in this attack."

The accused has been booked under sections 141 (unlawful assembly), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence commit­ted in prosecution of common object) 329 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to extort property, or to constrain to an illegal act), 307 (attempt to murder), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.