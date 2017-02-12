BMC election: Dogs will ask you to vote in a new campaign

Dogs of all kinds will ask you today to vote, as they can’t. Will you be swayed?



Pic/Nimish Dave

You may already have spotted candidates roaming the streets, entourage in tow, asking people to vote for them in the BMC elections. But, this time, they are upping the awww factor.

For the first time, Mumbai will witness a dog rally in Andheri today to exhort voters to choose corporators who will implement policies favouring both citizens and their furry friends. Around 70 dogs will be putting their best paws forward to woo voters.

This initiative has been undertaken by by two organisations — Mukti Foundation and Ohh My Dog. "Dogs are a man's best friend. They are faithful and responsible. So, we want to inspire voters to take lessons from them. If people cast their votes smartly, then the right candidates will get chosen," said Sankalp Sharma, founder of Ohh My Dog.

The dogs will be wearing T-shirts with unique messages printed on it — 'I don't have a voter ID but you do, so, use it'; 'You are my voice-Vote'; 'Be pawsitive, vote positive'; 'Vote for hope'; and 'PAW jodkar bolta hoon, bhai vote karle'.