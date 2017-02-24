BMC Election: Don't think many voters opted for NOTA, claims political pundit

A cop keeps watch over EVMs at a counting centre yesterday. Pic/Shadab Khan
The tally of voters who went for the NOTA (none of the above) option in the BMC election isn't out yet, but political pundits believe that it would have barely made a dent in the results.
Political analyst Prakash Bal says the results show that a stark polarisation among voters was at play. "I don't think many people opted for the NOTA. The results indicate that polarisation played a major role. There was a clear-cut divide between Maharashtrian and non-Maharashtrian voters."
Sneha Bhambari
Sneha Bhambari (18),
Ward 2
This was my first vote, but I chose NOTA as my ideals are not the same as those of the parties in my ward.
Neerja Deodhar
Neerja Deodhar (21)
Ward 162
The candidates in my ward were not educated enough and had criminal cases lodged against them.
Apurva Banthia
Apurva Banthia (29)
Ward 67
I went for NOTA for the third time. I didn't feel that the candidates from my ward deserved my vote.
Jatin Desai
Jatin Desai (60)
Ward 60
NOTA was a clear choice. Neither could I vote for right-wing parties nor could I discern an apt alternative.
65k+ NOTA tally in the 2014 assembly polls
59k+ NOTA votes in 2014 Lok Sabha elections
