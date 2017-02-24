BMC Election: Don't think many voters opted for NOTA, claims political pundit



A cop keeps watch over EVMs at a counting centre yesterday. Pic/Shadab Khan

The tally of voters who went for the NOTA (none of the above) option in the BMC election isn't out yet, but political pundits believe that it would have barely made a dent in the results.

Political analyst Prakash Bal says the results show that a stark polarisation among voters was at play. "I don't think many people opted for the NOTA. The results indicate that polarisation played a major role. There was a clear-cut divide between Maharashtrian and non-Maharashtrian voters."