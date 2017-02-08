BMC election: Finally, 2,282 will battle for 227 seats

After 367 poll aspirants decided to withdraw their nominations, the fight is now between 2,282 candidates from political parties and independents for a total 227 electoral seats in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election.

This time, the number of candidates has increased slightly. Election department data shows that there were 2,233 candidates in the 2012 BMC election.

According to election department data, while 1,196 male candidates are trying their luck, there are 1,086 women candidates in the fray. An official from the election department said, “Most of the independent candidates have withdrawn their nominations.” Earlier, 2,718 candidates had filed their nominations. However, 140 nominations were rejected after scrutiny owing to various reasons.

Meanwhile, the state election commission has decided to use two EVMs at the wards that are having more than 15 candidates. There are 35 electoral wards that have more than 15 candidates.

As per the data, there will be three EVMs in ward number 164 as it has 31 candidates. Ward number 197 (Worli) with 24 candidates and ward number 133 with 23 candidates will be given two EVMs each.

Officials said the purpose of adding more EVMs was to help citizens avoid getting stuck in queues.