BMC Election; For voters in Ulhasnagar, it's letters, discounts on food bills and much more

Civic chief has also come up with a video clip in Hindi, Marathi and Sindhi, through which he appeals to citizens to vote

In a new initiative to encourage citizens to vote, Ulhasnagar Municipal Commissioner Rajendra Nimbalkar has distributed copies of a letter written in Hindi and Marathi among nearly 70,000 students of schools in the area to be given to their parents. The letter has been written in such a manner that it seems the child is urging his/her parents to vote for a change. He has also come up with a video clip and a food discount scheme to woo the voters.

Want facilities? Please vote!

The video clip that has been created in three different languages — Marathi, Hindi and Sindhi — appeals to the citizens to choose the right candidate, who would fulfill their needs and solve their problems as well. Speaking to mid-day, he said that people complain about lack of facilities, but they were not willing to vote.

He further said, "The Supreme Court had passed an order saying that people can't demand facilities if they don't vote. Though Ulhasnagar has over 4 lakh voters, only 42 per cent polling was recorded in the last civic election, which is very bad."

Speaking about the letter, he said, "We have distributed copies among all students of Ulhasnagar schools and have asked them to give it to their parents. We are also reaching out to college students and urging them to get inked."

Discount on a platter

Meanwhile, Nimbalkar also held a meeting with hoteliers in the area and prepared a scheme to give 20 per cent discount for three days after the elections (February 21, 22 and 23) to those who vote. "The hoteliers have agreed on the scheme. You can get the discount on all the three days just by showing your inked finger. It's being done to create awareness," he said.

Spreading fast

Speaking to mid-day, a local activist Raj Asrodkar said, "The video created by the commissioner has gone viral on social media. We are just asking our friends and family to forward it on different groups, so that more and more people come forward to vote."