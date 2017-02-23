BMC election: Here who Mumbaikars are placing their bets on

For complete coverage on BMC Election 2017 click here

Representional picture

As many as 3.77 crore voters sealed the fate of 17,331 candidates for 5,512 seats, including 1,268 in 10 municipal corporations, 2,956 in 11 Zila Parishads and 1,288 seats in 118 Panchayat Samitis in the second and final phase of the polling.

We asked 5 people on who they think will win in their ward. Here's what Mumbaikars have to say.

Sharvari Salunkhe

Ward no 2, Dahisar

I have a strong feeling that Shiv Sena will win in my ward again. The candidate Sheetal Mhatre does a lot of work in my area and is the only graduate candidate in my ward. Everyone in dahisar knows her.

Vinnet Nair

Ward no 17, Charkop

I think BJP because Progress. People want Progress and no more fake promises.

Ankit Agarwal

Ward no 35, Appa Pada

In my ward, I feel Shiv Sena will win. More so because of the people supporting in the area. Most people are hesitant to support Congress or BJP. Also my cousin is working with Shiv Sena.

Rohit Shiva

Ward no 50, Bangur Nagar

I place my bets on BJP because the candidate looked promising and he also explained what all he will be doing in his next tenure. I was convinced that there will be a change and hope I am not disappointed.

Mayuresh Palyekar

Ward no 191, Shivaji Park

Being former mayor, Vishakha Raut is an experienced and senior candidate. Also Shiv Sena has lot of influence in my ward. So I think Shiv Sena.

Sonal P

Ward no 211, Grant Road

I personally think shivsena will win in my ward as it is very strong. BJP also is but it is still catching up. If at all BJP wins, it'll only be because of the Modi wave.

While first-time voters and senior citizens made a beeline to the polling stations, nearly half of Mumbai gave the BMC polls a miss yet again. City's voter turnout stands at 55.28 pc, suburbs romp home with biggest wins; South Mumbai shamed again.

91.8lakh - No. of voters in the city

63.08% - Turnout in the 2014 assembly election

55 - Percentage of voters that turned up yesterday

Poll of polls

92 - Shiv Sena

90 - BJP

30 - Congress

07 - MNS

06 - NCP

*The thoughts expressed by Mumbaikars are strictly their own. mid-day doesn't endorse their statements.