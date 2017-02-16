BMC election: Hotels approach HC against order on dry days during polls



Representational pic

A hotel owners association has filed a petition in Bombay High Court challenging an order of state Excise department declaring dry days from the evening of February 19 to 21 and on February 23, due to the civic polls.

The state Excise department had on January 24 this year issued a notification declaring dry days from 5 PM on February 19, February 20, 21 (voting days) and 23 (result day) of the civic elections.

The petition filed in the high court by the Hotel Owners Association from neighbouring Thane, has sought quashing of the notification while terming it as "illegal, arbitrary and perverse".

The petition states that the order would affect their business and, thus, infringes upon their fundamental right to earn a livelihood.

A division bench of justices V M Kanade and P R Bora is likely to hear the petition tomorrow.