BMC election: Housing societies take on the mantle of keepers

Worli residents set up kiosk to encourage voting

In a positive swing of confidence, even housing societies in the city stepped up to the plate to organise kiosks and services to encourage a higher voter turnout. While at some housing societies, morning breakfast stalls were put up, at others, kiosks were set up to hand out information on candidates.

Take for example, residents of Marathon Next Gen Era in Worli. On the morning of the polls, they made calls to the building residents to ensure they voted and even talked to people heading out to office to go vote first.

Meanwhile, Bhavik Shah and two other people from his building, members of the Worli Residents Welfare Association, an ALM that consists of 12 buildings, had set up a desk in their building lobby.

After casting their votes at around 7.30 am, the trio waited to encourage others to do the same. “We have been calling people on their intercoms, asking them to go out and vote,” said Shah. "People are actually taking time out to go and vote."

Then there were other housing societies like Pawapuri in Kandivali (E) that had arranged for food and travel facilities for members in the society.

"We had a meeting last week where it was decided that we will provide breakfast and cars for senior citizens so that they can go and vote," said Vipul Shah, a resident. "Normally, we see a 60 per cent turnout, but this time, nearly 90 per cent came out," said Jigish Shah, another resident.

Since certain residents of Booth No. 29 came forth to help the policeman voting booths. Consider Krunal Goda (30), head of Kandivali Ashoknagar Resident Association, who came along with 30 residents to manage two voting booths in the area.

“This is a first time that we have decided to help staffers at the voting booth. It is to ensure that casting a vote becomes so convenient that not a single resident in Ashok Nagar, who is eligible to vote, does not exercise his franchise,” said Goda.