BMC Election: In a first, transgender set to contest polls

What could be the first time in the history of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, a transgender has come forward to contest elections. Priya Patil has filed her nomination from ward number 166 in Kurla West. Patil is supported by the NGO, Kinnar Maa Trust, which works for transgender rights and health issues. Speaking to mid-day, Patil said, "After becoming a corporator I want to represent the problems related to our community in the BMC. Currently, there is no representation of our community and no one talks about our rights and taker our problems seriously. I will work towards social acceptance of transgenders to reduce stigma and discrimination."

Kalani can't contest because of kids

The election commission has rejected the nomination of Omesh, alias Omi Kalani, running for the upcoming Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation elections. The election commission found out that he has three children, which is against elections norms. Kalani had filed the form from panel number 7 and 9 of the BJP and both were rejected. He is the son of Pappu Kalani, a gangster-turned-politician from Ulhasnagar, who was booked under TADA charges in early 1990s and is currently serving time in Yerawada Jail for the murder of Ghanashyam Bhatija, a political activist and rival. Pappu Kalani had more than 34 criminal cases pending against him and also had links with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim in the past.

Suraj Parmar suicide accused confident of victory

The four corporators from Thane Municipal Corporation, also accused in the Suraj Parmar suicide case, are out on bail and all set for the upcoming Thane Municipal Corporation election. Hanumant Jagdale and NajeebMulla are standing from the NCP, Vikrant Chavan from Congress and, Sudhakar Chavan as an independent corporator. Thane builder Parmar, chairperson and managing director of the Cosmos group and MCHI-CREDAI (Thane) chief, had shot himself to death in 2015, driven to desperation by mounting losses due to red tape and non-payment of loans. After his death, cops discovered his diary, where he had named the four who harassed him for money. Mulla said, "We are sure of victory."

Jail allows accused to leave to contest polls

The special National Investigating Agency (NIA) court on Saturday gave permission of three weeks to Major (retired) Ramesh Upadhyay, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blasts, to visit and contest Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Upadhyay (60), lodged in Taloja Jail, had filed an application before the NIA court saying that he wants to contest the election from Bairia constituency in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh. The court passed his application on January 18. Special Public Prosecutor Avinash Rasal told midday, "Upadhyay will be sent with escort officers and on his own expense. He has to report about his goings and comings." Upadhyay is accused of conspiracy, meetings and indoctrination for the blast with prime accused Lt Col SP Purohit, which killed six persons and left more than 100 injured on September 29, 2008.