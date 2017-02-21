BMC Election: Let Shiv Sena disclose how many seats it will win in Mumbai, says BJP



Ashish Shelar. Pic/Rane Ashish

Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar yesterday asked Shiv Sena to disclose how many seats it expects to win in the today's BMC election and said he stands by his prediction his party will bag 114 seats in the civic body.

He said going solo in the civic polls will help BJP expand base in the metropolis ahead of the 2019 Assembly polls.

"(Sena chief) Uddhav Thackeray is not even ready to disclose how many seats his party would win. I have shown the courage and I stand by it (claim that BJP will win 114 seats in the 227-member body)," he told reporters here.

Shelar's poser to Uddhav came after the Sena asked him if he would resign from his post if the BJP fails to win 114 seats in the country's richest civic body.

The BJP legislator counted gains of his party contesting the polls without an alliance with the Sena, which has been ruling the BMC for the last over two decades.

"This will provide an opportunity for the BJP to expand its base in the metropolis ahead of the Assembly polls of 2019. Had there been an alliance, BJP could not have

achieved this."

"We are going to have long-term benefits from our decision to fight the elections on our own strength," the BJP leader said.