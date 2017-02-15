BMC Election: Maharashtra BJP releases special manifesto for women

Mumbai: Security, employability, empowerment are among of the issues highlighted in the 13-point special manifesto for women released tod ay by the Maharashtra BJP unit ahead of the upcoming civic body polls.

The first phase of voting for Zilla Parishads will take place on February 16, while 10 municipal corporations, including Mumbai will vote on February 21.

The manifesto assures women and girls of providing sanitary napkin vending machines, undertaking routine check up for early detection of diseases, making arrangement of creche for working women. It was released by chief of BJP state women unit, Madhavi Naik, chief spokesperson Madhav Bhandari and spokesperson Keshav Upadhye.

It promises to include setting up Vishakha Samiti in government offices and in each municipal corporation ward to handle issues of harrassment speedily.