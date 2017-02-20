BMC Election: Metro will derail Marathi manoos' welfare, says Raj Thackeray



MNS president Raj Thackeray at his residence, Krishna Kunj, in Dadar yesterday. Pics/Pradeep Dhivar

For Raj Thackeray, the Marathi manoos always gets the short end of the stick. The MNS president yesterday lashed out at development works planned for Mumbai, claiming that they do nothing for the welfare of Marathis.

Also read - BMC Election: Raj Thackeray falls back on 'Marathi manoos vs outsiders' tirade

Attributing ulterior motives to the Metro's alignment and the government's affordable housing plan, he told reporters at his residence — Krishna Kunj at Shivaji Park — that while the Metro will benefit only a particular community, housing will become unaffordable to the common man, especially the Marathi manoos.

"The cost of real estate projects along the Metro will escalate, making homes unaffordable for the aam aadmi and the Marathi manoos. The [development] agenda is nothing but a move to ensure the further downsizing of Marathis so that the BJP can execute its ideology of smaller states, which includes separating Mumbai from Maharashtra," he said.

Aware that his view would sit not well with many, especially the working class that is dependent on public transport, Thackeray clarified that he does not oppose development per se. "But, the ongoing development planned by the BJP government has a hidden agenda. I am against such dirty politics."

Reiterating that the Shiv Sena-BJP misrule has been the key reason behind Mumbaikars' "substandard lives", the MNS chief urged people to give him single-handed power in the BMC election to change the face of Mumbai.

"The MNS was voted to power in Nashik and people are witnessing the difference there. Here, too, if voted to power, there are many things that one can do. But it needs political will and vision. There are missing in the current crop of politicians, who are busy milking Mumbai."

Vote right

Asked what he expects to be the outcome of the BMC election, he refused to comment. "I don't take questions based on ifs and buts," he said, and again urged voters to seal their fates with their franchise.

On Mumbai's dismal track record on polling days — the 2012 civic election saw a voter turnout of only around 45 per cent — he said, "People should come out an vote if they want change. Else, politicians who don't care for Mumbai will continue to win electoral battles and make their lives more miserable."