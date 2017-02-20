BMC Election: mid-day finds out what Mumbaikars want from their candidates



Shop owner Sudhakar Nittekar. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar



Voices

Ankita Sanap, 23, Byculla (W) resident

'It is essential that the candidate is educated, so they can make proper decisions for the welfare of people and reduce corruption.'



Pratamesh Kawade, 20, Andheri (W) resident

'I am happy to vote for the first time, but I won't vote for some random candidate. I have been studying candidates from various political parties. I want to elect a person who will really help resolve the water shortage, potholes and encroachment on footpaths.'



Rohit Gangurde, 23, Ghatkopar resident

'I will vote for a candidate who is educated and doesn't have any criminal records. I expect them to solve the drainage and pothole problems in my area.'



Sagar Malvatkar 23, Parel resident

'Candidates should have proper knowledge about problems that residents are facing. They should be educated, or else it will take the entire five years just to understand the basics. I want the water-logging problem to end.'





Ganesh Bharambe, 20, Ulhasnagar resident

'We want a corporator who will sort out local issues such as water shortage. They should not forget that they are public servants and this is not a contest for fame and publicity.'



Prakash Borgaonkar, director, HelpAge India

'One can see almost 100% voting from senior citizens. Yet our issues remain neglected. It has been 2 years since the senior citizen policy was declared, but there has been no proper implementation. We hope the new regime will focus on senior citizens.'



Ummehaani Bagasrawala, activist for the visually challenged

'First and foremost, is accessible transport options for the differently-abled. The Metro is being built now and can be made friendly for differently-abled citizens. No party has even addressed the woes of this population. This thinking has to change.'



Stalin D, environmentalist from NGO Vanashakti

'Shiv Sena seems to be pro-environment, so I would personally consider voting for a Sena candidate. I hope Mumbaikars vote for the candidate and party that will protect the Aarey forest and trees across the city.'