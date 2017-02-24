BMC Election: MIM on the rise, MNS takes a fall

MIM marks a small victory by entering BMC for the first time, MNS loses out in stronghold

Apart from the neck-and-neck competition between the larger parties, this election also marks the trajectory of two smaller parties, one on its way into Mumbai politics, and the other seemingly on its way out.

The Hyderabad-based All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) made its entry into the BMC for the first time by winning two seats.

This was the first time that AIMIM contested in India's richest civic elections and has performed well. The party had fielded 59 candidates in Mumbai's Muslim-majority areas, who had direct opposition from Congress and Samajwadi Party.

Political analysts had earlier predicted AIMIM could win at least 6 seats. Although this number came down to 50%, it is still a good start. The party won in vital wards — 92 and 145, covering Bharat Nagar Bandra (E) and Cheetah Camp near Chembur. All three areas heavily comprise slums with Muslim population.

On the other hand, the MNS lost its foothold in the Marathi-dominated Dadar belt, where it lost all six seats to Shiv Sena. Add to that, MNS was also whitewashed in the Nashik civic elections, where they were heading the corporation. They went from holding 40 seats to winning merely 3 seats this time.