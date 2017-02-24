BMC Election: MNS leader, celebrating victory, attacked by mob in Kalina



A mob attacked MNS leader Sanjay Turde near his office in Kalina last night; seven of his supporters (below) were also injured

An MNS candidate celebrating his victory in BMC elections was allegedly attacked by a mob last night.

In the incident Sanjay Turde, the victorious candidate from ward number 166, has sustained injuries to his head, legs and body.

Along with Turde seven other party workers have also sustained injuries. The police has launched an investigation in the matter.

According to a party worker, "The incident happened at around 10:30 pm when Turde was meeting his party workers after his victory.

Suddenly a mob stormed his office in Kalina and started assaulting him and his party workers. Turde and his injured supporters were shifted to Rajawadi hospital. Turde is out of danger."

DCP zone V, Paramjit Singh Dahiya said, "The situation in the area has been brought under control. We are investigating the matter and an FIR will be registered."

At the time of going to press, the police was conducting its investigation and an FIR had not been registered.