Sanjay Nirupam

Mumbai Congress President Sanjay Nirupam on Thursday said he was ready resign from his post following the party's poor showing in the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election.

Asked by IANS if he had offered to resign, Nirupam said over telephone: "Yes."

The Congress was a distant third in the election to the BMC where the Shiv Sena took early leads followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party.