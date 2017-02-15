BMC Election: Mumbai school asks students to take selfies with parents after voting



The campaign has been started so students feel motivated to vote in future by seeing their parents do it now

With a week to go for the BMC elections, the Children's Academy chain of schools has come up with an initiative to encourage the parents of their students to vote. This week-long awareness campaign will be conducted across all the three branches of the school. Taglined 'Don't Vote, Don't Complain', the campaign will start today and will be on till the day of election.

The pre-primary section students will make cards and badges for their parents requesting them to vote. The primary and the secondary section students will be encouraged to share a selfie with their parents after voting.

These selfies will be sent to the PTA (Parent-Teacher Association) members of the respective divisions, who will then share them with the class teachers, from where they will go to the principal. The class with most selfies of parents with inked fingers will get an award.

"We are starting this campaign so parents understand the importance of their vote," said Rohit Bhat, CEO, Children's Academy Group of Schools. "Students will feel motivated to vote in the future only when they see their parents doing that in the present," he added.

"The aim is to motivate as many parents as possible to vote," said Sheela Mallya, the principal of the school's Ashok Nagar branch. "Once kids get it, they can easily convince their parents to vote. It is an attempt to reach out to the parents through our students," she added.

Besides this, the school plans to put up banners with catchy phrases in the premises, and conduct rallies in the vicinity to create awareness and motivate others in the localities to cast their vote.