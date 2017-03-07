BMC election: NCP leader asks court to order voter list revision

Cites the recent BMC election, in which around 12 lakh citizens were unable to vote because their names were missing from the electoral rolls

Jitendra Awhad

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad filed a petition before the Bombay High Court yesterday, seeking directions to the Election Commission to revise the electoral rolls of all constituencies in the state before the 2019 assembly and parliamentary elections, in accordance with the Representation of People’s Act and Registration of Electors Rules.

In his petition, Awhad said the recent civic body elections, touted the mini-assembly polls, hadn’t been a smooth affair.

"Scores of voters returned with un-inked fingers from polling booths for various reasons, such as names missing from the voters’ lists or incorrect photographs against their names," the petition said.

As far as the BMC election is concerned, around 12 lakh people could not vote as their names were not included in the lists,” it added.

He contended that the elections had lost their sanctity and failed to inspire confidence from people of the state.

He pointed at news reports and endorsements of the gaffes by political parties in his petition.