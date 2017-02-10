BMC Election: Now, Shiv Sena complains against ally BJP



Anil Desai

In a new dimension to the ongoing war between the ruling allies, the Shiv Sena has lodged a complaint alleging poll code violation by the Bharatiya Janata Party, a Sena leader said in Mumbai on Friday.

The Shiv Sena has objected to the alleged use of photographs of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during a BJP campaign recently which violates the election code of conduct, said Sena MP Anil Desai.

"As per the election code, use of photographs or images of any national icons is prohibited during elections or campaigning," Desai told mediapersons.

He said the Shiv Sena has written to state Election Commissioner J.S. Saharia, demanding appropriate action against the BJP.

The BJP earlier objected to its ally using the pictures of the late Shiv Sena founder-supremo Bal Thackeray during electioneering, contending he is also a national hero and it amounted to poll code violations.

On January 26, the Shiv Sena unilaterally snapped its 25-year-old alliance with the BJP, ostensibly following differences over seat-sharing for the upcoming municipal elections in Mumbai and other parts of the state.

The two parties are now contesting against each other -- though Shiv Sena remains a partner in government both in Maharashtra and at the Centre.

Sena MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut has already stated that the 28-month old BJP-led state government is "on a notice period", indicating the Sena may withdraw support to it after the civic election results are announced on February 23.