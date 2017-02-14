BMC Election: Polls on head, parties at (each other's) throats

Three instances of election shenanigans seen in one day with flavour of Sena-BJP animosity in the air



Shiv Sena workers distribute sarees to Charkop residents allegedly on behalf of candidate Sandhya Doshi

Everyday bickering is so... everyday; poll-play fights are spicier, and that’s exactly what the Shiv Sena and BJP seem to be getting deeper into.

Sarees for votes?

Sena candidate Sandhya Doshi and party workers were allegedly caught distributing sarees to locals in Charkop, violating the code of conduct for the BMC elections. “We investigated the matter and found CCTV footage of the act. A case with the Charkop police under the BMC Act will be filed soon,” said ward officer Kishore Gandhi.



Sena office-bearer Suresh Mahadik in Shatabdi hospital after being allegedly beaten up by BJP MLC Prakash Darekar

Her husband Vipul, however, has refuted the allegation, calling it a “WhatsApp rumour”. “It would be a mandap activity, where women must have given sarees to each other. My wife wasn’t even there. The allegation is completely false,” he said.

Senior gaffe?

Another case unfolded at Dahisar’s Ashok Van area, where a senior politician, Sena’s office-bearer Suresh Mahadik, was allegedly manhandled by BJP MLC Praveen Darekar’s brother Prakash, a candidate from ward 11.



The demolished election mandap of BJP’s Jaya Satnam Tiwana in Malad

“This is not the way one contests an election... A case has been registered against Prakash at the Dahisar police station,” said Vilas Potnis, Sena’s Vibhag Pramukh, Borivli.

Mahadik, who suffered a heart attack, is in the ICU at Shatabdi hospital in a serious condition. The fight happened because Mahadik, who was waiting for his granddaughter, allegedly asked Prakash to shift BJP’s election mandap, as it was coming in the way of a school bus, over which Prakash got agitated and refused to oblige.

Prakash, however, said, “I didn’t beat up anybody, all the reports are just rumours. It’s another stunt by the Sena to put us down.”

Noisy mystery

The third incident happened in Malad’s Bhandarwada Marg, where the election mandap of BJP’s Jaya Satnam Tiwana, who is contesting for the post of corporator of ward 47, was demolished overnight. His son Tijendar Singh, also with the BJP, filed an FIR at Malad police station in the morning against unknown parties.

A resident from a nearby building said noise of bamboos crashing was heard. “I heard a lot of noise, but I couldn’t get up to go and check.”

Tejindar told mid-day, “We are contesting elections in a Sena-dominated area, and because people are now coming to support us in heavy numbers, we have a feeling that this is the work of someone in Sena.”