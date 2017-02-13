BMC election: Raj Thackeray to finally break silence, will address rally

MNS chief Raj Thackeray will address four gatherings over the course of this week

Even as the BJP, Shiv Sena and Congress are busy indulging in a mud-slinging battle to gain control of the country's richest municipal body, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), which hasn't made a head start in the election campaign yet, will finally come out of hiding tomorrow.

The MNS chief will be making his first appearance as part of the campaign at Kannamwar Nagar in Vikhroli East, Sandeep Deshpande, senior MNS leader at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed.

Recently, there were talks about MNS losing its steam after talks to join hands with Shiv Sena had failed. However, with barely a week to go for the civic elections, Thackeray has decided to address the public tomorrow. Thackeray will be addressing three more gatherings over the week, MNS said.

The second rally will also be held tomorrow evening in Vile Parle. Sources said that both these areas – the first in the central suburbs and other in the western suburbs – are known to be Marathi strongholds. At this point of time when BJP and Sena are fighting over Marathi votes, sources said that MNS, which currently has 28 seats in the BMC, is hoping to create a dent in the vote bank.

On February 15, Raj will hold another rally in Diva, Thane around 6pm. Over the last few months, Diva-Thane stretch has witnessed a lot of turmoil, especially due to poor railway services. Thackeray will end his campaign in Dadar, with a gathering near the party headquarters.