BMC Election: Shiv Sena, BJP depend on independents to stake majority



Changez Multani (second from left), an independent candidate, met Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at his residence late yesterday

In an attempt to stake their majority and ensure their candidate is the mayor, the BJP and Shiv Sena, who both won neck and neck seats in the BMC polls, have started reaching out to independent candidates. Sena seems to have taken the initial lead by inducting back two independent candidates, while Changez Multani, another independent candidate, is believed to have offered his support to Sena.

Rebels return

On Friday, formerly independent leaders Snehal More (Vikhroli) and Tulsiram Shinde (Dindoshi), met party chief Uddhav Thackeray at his Matoshree residence. The two have taken the Sena's strength to 86. After the induction, Thackeray reiterated the statement he made after the results, saying that the mayor would be a Sainik. He also said that he's not yet thought of allying with any party.

According to sources in the Sena, Thackeray will hold a meeting of all senior party leaders and newly elected corporators at the Shiv Sena Bhavan today to decide on the future course of action. Meanwhile, senior leaders from both parties are still out to win the support remaining three independent corporators.

A lucky third?

Independent corporator Changez Multani from Jogeshwari, who retained his seat by a monumental margin, also visited Matoshree later on Friday, and is believed to throw support to the Sena as well. If it manages to get Multani on board as well, Sena's tally will go up to 87.

Not to be left behind in the race, BJP too has started efforts to increase its tally. According to BJP party functionaries the party has managed to garner support from three independent candidates and will reveal their names at appropriate time. However, senior leaders from both parties have claimed the support of the remaining three Independent corporators. "BJP has got support of Rahbar Khan. Two more Independent corporators are willing to give support to BJP in the coming days," a senior party leader said.

With agency input

82

BJP's current tally

86

Shiv Sena's current tally