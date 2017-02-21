BMC election: Senior citizen suffers heart attack while in poll queue, dies



Mumbaiker cast his vote today for BMC election 2017 at baheram baug jogeshwari. Representational image



A senior citizen died after suffering cardiac arrest while standing in a queue to cast his vote in Khed tehsil of Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, police said.



The incident happened this afternoon at Sukholi, Deulwadi, under the jurisdiction of Khed police station. Mahadeo Shivram Chalke (65) suffered a cardiac arrest

while standing in a queue for Zilla Parishad election with his son and daughter-in-law. "He was taken to a private hospital where he was declared dead," said senior police inspector Anil Gambhir.



Chalke was under treatment for heart ailments for the last few months, Gambhir added.