BMC Election: Shiv Sena celebrates,MNS falls silent

Post poll results, Shiv Sainiks celebrate outside Dadar HQ, but no one turns up outside MNS chief's residence



For the Thackerays, winning and losing was all in the family yesterday, as the results of the BMC elections were declared. While celebrations were abound at Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena's Dadar headquarters, the atmosphere was grim outside the residence of his cousin, Raj's residence after his party, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's (MNS) dismal performance.



It's all in the family A roaring crowd of supporters greets Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as he arrives with son Aaditya at party HQ in Dadar. Meanwhile, cousin Raj’s home wears a deserted look.

On Thursday morning, huge crowds of people from all political parties had gathered outside the Dr Antonio Da Silva High School, where the counting of votes was on. But, the number of party workers from Shiv Sena and MNS was high, as winning the seats in the Marathi-dominated Dadar was a prestige issue for both of them.

MNS trails

After the second round, Swapna Deshpande, MNS' candidate in Dadar was trailing to Sena's Vishakha Raut. As the results started coming in, MNS supporters left the area. In the afternoon, when all the results were announced, Sena won all seats in the Dadar area, after which the celebrations began.

Shiv Sainiks were seen moving around the city on bikes and in jeeps with the party's saffron flag, shouting slogans that Mumbai belongs to Shiv Sena and no one else. Amid the ongoing celebrations, Uddhav Thackeray reached Dadar in the evening and was greeted by hundreds of Shiv Sainiks.

Not just Marathi voters

While addressing a press conference at the Shiv Sena Bhavan, Uddhav said, "I am very thankful to the Marathi voters and voters from other communities who believed in us and helped us become the number one party in Mumbai."

"BJP won seats on the basis of money and muscle power and hence, their win should be calculated on that basis." A visibly joyous Uddhav refused to comment anything about another likely alliance between the Sena and BJP.

Mum on alliance

"For the first time, Shiv Sena has won a seat in Behrampada, proving that Muslim voters also trust Shiv Sena. I am happy that the voters from other communities too have voted for the Sena and I am confident that the mayor will be from Shiv Sena," he added.