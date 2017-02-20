BMC Election: Varun Dhawan, Dhanraj Pillay, other celebs urge Mumbaikars to vote

The time to act is now

Arjun Kapoor, 31, Actor

'If we want things to change, we have to step up and demand accountability. Having an opinion and a point of view is great, but these days, it's only done on social media. It's time we go out there and vote, and make it count.'

Varun Dhawan, 29, Actor

'Please vote, guys. It's one of the most important rights we have as citizens of this country. government. India is a great democracy because we get the opportunity to decide our government. Use that power.'

Be a sport and vote

Shreyas Iyer, India A batsman

'Everyone should go and vote, including the youth, as every single vote counts. It's for the well being of our city.'

Heena Sidhu, international pistol shooter

'Every individual, rich or poor, gets equal right to choose a government that will meet their aspirations. It takes one man to start a revolution. Your vote is your voice.'

Abhishek Nayar, Mumbai cricketer

'You have the power to determine who you want in power to make a change in your particular area. It's important to understand what you are voting for, and what impact the candidate can have on your particular area.'

Viren Rasquinha, former India hockey captain

'Voting is not just our right, but our responsibility. Go out and vote and make an informed choice.'

Dhanraj Pillay, Indian hockey legend

'The common man always tends to complain. Those who don't vote have no right to criticise the system. Also, always do a background check on your candidate before voting.

No point voting blindly and repenting later.'