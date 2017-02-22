BMC Election: Who did Sharad Pawar vote for?



NCP chief Sharad Pawar exits the polling booth after casting his vote for the BMC elections. Pic/Bipin Kokate

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who voted yesterday morning at Mahalaxmi's booth 214, invited a lot of speculation over whom he must have voted for, since his area did not have a single candidate from his NCP.

According to MLA Sachin Ahire however, there was candidate in the area, but his form was rejected. "The allegations are not true. We did have a candidate but due to technical errors – an affidavit issue, I think, was why he couldn't contest," said Ahire, adding, "The candidate's form was submitted at the last minute, that's why it could have been rejected as well."

Out of the total 2,275 candidates, NCP has over 171 candidates spread across wards. Party chief Pawar, who had to pick between Congress, Shiv Sena, BJP or NOTA yesterday morning would have voted for the most 'secular' party, claims Ahire. "He is the opinion that a party that believes in secularism would matter the most to him. I wouldn't want to say the name, but the most secular party would have his vote," said Ahire.