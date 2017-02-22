BMC Election: Why this NCP candidate waited till the last minute to quit

K-West candidate Madhusudan Sadadekar waits till the end of voting to quit from NCP, says decision prompted by lack of support from party



Madhusudan Sadadekar

Madhusudan Sadadekar knows how to make an unforgettable exit. The 57-year-old candidate from ward 68 of K-West quit from the NCP after polling ended.

Poor support from the party during campaigning made an embittered Sadadekar, who had been with the party for 15 years and was also its taluk president, decide to part ways from it.

“I resigned at 6pm after the polling was done. I didn’t get the support that I was looking for from party seniors. So, I quit. It’s not that I want to join any other party,” he said.

Some party workers claimed that he got little manpower or money from the party while canvassing for votes. The move will serve a jolt to the NCP — the party had fielded just 171 of the 2,275 candidates in the fray.

Sadadekar faced off with 13 other candidates, including former leader of the opposition in the BMC Devendra Ambekar (who shifted from Congress to Shiv Sena), Indrapal Singh (Congress), newbie Rohan Rathod (BJP) and Sachin Talekar (MNS), in the election.

The ward has over 56,000 voters from areas like Seven Bungalows, Four Bungalows, Lokhandwala, RTO, DN Nagar and MHADA plots.