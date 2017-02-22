BMC election: Will Gujaratis come to BJP's rescue?



Mumbaikars at a polling booth in Vile Parle. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Even as exit polls predict Shiv Sena as the clear winner in the BMC elections, high voter turnout in areas with dominant Gujarati population could mean a BJP win. According to the data with the election department, areas with greater Gujarati population have seen a significant increase in voter turnout. It includes areas such as Dahisar, Borivli, Mulund, Ghatkopar, Vile Parle, Kalbadevi, Bhuleshwar and Colaba.

On Tuesday, the city registered its best performance in over two decades of civic polls by polling nearly 55.28 per cent in the BMC elections. Exit polls, however, state that no party is likely to touch the "magic figure" of 114.

As per data, there has been at least 10 to 20 per cent rise in voting percentage in these areas. In the western suburbs, R-North ward (Dahisar) and R-Central (Borivli) 60 per cent and 61.5 per cent voting was registered respectively.

A similar increase was seen in T-ward (Mulund), N-ward (Ghatkopar) and in C-ward (Bhuleshwar, Kalbadevi), which have huge Gujarati population. Speaking about the trend, a political analyst said, "Although Gujaratis are upset about demonetisation, a majority of them support BJP and are likely to give them a fair chance."