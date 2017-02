BMC Election 2017: Here's the list of winners in each ward of Mumbai

The BMC results saw Shiv Sena getting 84 seats with BJP closing in at 82. Congress won 31, NCP is 9. MNS closed in at 7. Others manages to bag 14 seats. Here's a list of individual ward winners.

Congress was relegated to the third position in the civic body tally with 31 seats followed by NCP with 9 seats. MNS won 7 seats, AIMIM-3, SP-6, Akhil Bhartiya Sena-1 and others-4.