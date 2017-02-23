BMC election 2017: Shiv Sena, BJP supporters clash in Mumbai

Representational picture

The supporters of Shiv Sena and BJP today clashed after some Sena activists burst firecrackers outside the BJP office at Dadar in Central Mumbai as trends for the BMC polls started pouring-in, police said.

Some Shiv Sena workers, who were celebrating the party's lead in the BMC polls, burst firecrackers outside the

BJP's office on Dadasaheb Phalke Marg in Dadar at around 1 PM, leading to a clash between supporters of the two parties, a police official said.

The incident led to chaos in the area for some time as both the sides raised slogans against each other, he said.

The Bhoiwada police personnel, who were on bandobast duty, intervened and asked the Sena workers to vacate the area in front of the BJP office, he said.

Later, the situation in the area became normal, he added.