BMC Election result: Here's all you must know about the Shiv Sena-BJP battle

mid-day gives you the lowdown on the battle between the two saffron parties, namely the Shiv Sena and the BJP, for a slice of the BMC pie
Uddhav Thackeray
Devendra Fadnavis
Total 227
BIG WINNERS
Vishakha Raut Shiv Sena Ward: 191 Former Mayor
Milind Vaidya Shiv Sena Ward: 182 Former Mayor
Manoj Kotak BJP Ward: 103 Group Leader BJP
SURPRISE WINNERS
Nikita Nikam Congress/Ward: 223 Defeated: Waqarunissa Ansari, four-time corporator
Shweta Korgaonkar Congress/Ward: 9 Defeated: Mohan Mithbawkar, Best Chairman
Yogiraj Dabhadkar BJP/Ward: 60 Defeated: Yashodhar Phanse, standing committee chairman
BIG LOSERS
Yashodhar Phanse Shiv Sena Ward: 60 Standing committee chairman
Pravin Chheda Congress Ward: 132 Leader of opposition
Trushna Vishwasrao Shiv Sena Ward: 179 Leader of the house
VICTORY MARGIN
Highest: Margin of 19,514 votes between Pravin Shah (BJP) and Paresh Dhanak (Sena) in ward no. 50. Shah got 22,860 votes and Dhanak got 3,304 votes. This victory margin could be the highest ever recorded in recent times by a candidate.
SIX-TIME WINNER
Shraddha Jadhav Shiv Sena Ward: 202
