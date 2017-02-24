E-paper

BMC Election result: Here's all you must know about the Shiv Sena-BJP battle

mid-day gives you the lowdown on the battle between the two saffron parties, namely the Shiv Sena and the BJP, for a slice of the BMC pie

BIG WINNERS

Vishakha Raut Shiv Sena Ward: 191 Former Mayor

Milind Vaidya Shiv Sena Ward: 182 Former Mayor

Manoj Kotak BJP Ward: 103 Group Leader BJP


SURPRISE WINNERS

Nikita Nikam Congress/Ward: 223 Defeated: Waqarunissa Ansari, four-time corporator

Shweta Korgaonkar Congress/Ward: 9 Defeated: Mohan Mithbawkar, Best Chairman

Yogiraj Dabhadkar BJP/Ward: 60 Defeated: Yashodhar Phanse, standing committee chairman


BIG LOSERS

Yashodhar Phanse Shiv Sena Ward: 60 Standing committee chairman

Pravin Chheda Congress Ward: 132 Leader of opposition

Trushna Vishwasrao Shiv Sena Ward: 179 Leader of the house


VICTORY MARGIN

Highest: Margin of 19,514 votes between Pravin Shah (BJP) and Paresh Dhanak (Sena) in ward no. 50. Shah got 22,860 votes and Dhanak got 3,304 votes. This victory margin could be the highest ever recorded in recent times by a candidate.


SIX-TIME WINNER

Shraddha Jadhav Shiv Sena Ward: 202

