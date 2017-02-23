BMC Election result 2017 LIVE: Shiv Sena wins, pips BJP narrowly

For complete coverage on BMC Election 2017 click here

Live Updates of BMC Election result 2017

Shiv Sena leads in 84 seats, BJP in 80, Congress in 31 and MNS in 7

Others leading in 20 seats

The Shiv Sena on Thursday emerged as the single largest party in the cash-rich BMC winning 84 seats, closely followed by BJP which bagged 80 seats, as results for the 225 seats poured in.

Congress was relegated to the third position in the civic body tally with 31 seats followed by NCP with 9 seats. MNS won 7 seats, AIMIM-3, SP-6, Akhil Bhartiya Sena-1 and others-4.

However, the results for two seats in the 227-member House are still awaited.



Shiv Sena party workers in Dadar. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

In Pune Municipal Corporation, BJP was leading on 11 seats and NCP on 5, while in Pimpri-Chinchwad civic body, Sena was leading on 4 and NCP and BJP on 2 seats each. Meanwhile, the BJP has registered win on 15 seats and Shiv Sena on 9 in the 122-member Nashik Municipal Corporation, an official said. Former Nashik Mayor Yatin Wagh, who had recently left the MNS and joined Shiv Sena, lost the civic poll. Besides, as per the latest trends available, Shiv Sena was leading on 18 seats, BJP on 14, and MNS, NCP and Congress on 2 seats each.

Counting got underway for polls to 10 civic bodies, including cash-rich BMC, and 25 zilla parishads and 283 panchayat samitis across Maharashtra at 10 AM. The prime focus is on the cash-rich 227-member Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation with the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena at the forefront of this battle of might.



Uddhav Thackeray

The results will determine the fate of 21,620 candidates for 5,777 seats up for grabs in the 10 municipal corporations, 25 zilla parishads and 283 panchayat samitis for which the elections were held in two phases.



Shiv Sena party workers at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar. Pic/PTI

Nearly 56 per cent voters had exercised their right to franchise during the elections to the 10 municipal corporations held on Tuesday. The Mumbai civic body BMC recorded about 55 per cent turn-out.

Besides, 69 per cent of the electorate cast their votes in the zilla parishads and panchayat samitis. The stakes are high for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, who led their respective parties from the front and were involved in a high decibel and no-holds-barred campaign.



Devendra Fadnavis

Apart from Mumbai, the municipal corporations which went to the polls were Thane, Ulhasnagar, Nashik, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Akola, Amravati and Nagpur.

(With inputs from Agencies)