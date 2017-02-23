BMC election results 2017: Counting day leads to traffic woes across Mumbai

Cops deployed outside Andheri Sports Complex this morning

Counting day turned rotten for residents of Mulund's T ward, who woke up to discover that traffic at Kalidas Chowk was being diverted, and that their vehicles, usually kept in the now-converted poll booth area, had been taken away by traffic cops.

Harshadeep, who takes this route early morning, said, "I go to office via this route every day. Now, because of the sudden diversion, I have to travel 2 kilometers extra."

However, what was agitating residents was the lack of prior notice about diversions. Residents said they had not been asked to remove their vehicles from the road either. "I live right here. I have always parked my bike below my house. They don't tow vehicles from here every day, so why today? They should have given us a notice,” said Rajesh Patil, a resident of Kalidas Chowk.

Several other localities also complained of traffic disruptions caused due to sudden diversions. Borivli's Ward No. 11, where BJP's Prakash Darekar and Shiv Sena's Riddhi Khursunge were locked in a tough battle, saw heavy police deployment that led to traffic snarls. Cops barricaded 500 meters on either side of SV Road for similar reasons.

Tense counting centres

It was a tense morning at Andheri Sports Complex (ASC), wh­ere votes were being cou­nted, as most officials chose to remain low-key. Adding to the anxiety, results of the first round of votes remained undeclared till 11.30 am.

Around 200 cops from Amboli, DN Nagar, Versova and Oshiwara police stations were on security duty at ASC.

Police and BMC officials try to pacify reporters and party workers outside the ASC

"It has been a tense morning across the city. But we are prepared to counter any untoward incident"” a cop said.

Delayed announcements

BMC officials were at a loss when asked about the delay in starting the counting process and the declaration of the results of the first round of votes. A heated argument ensued between reporters and BMC officials due to delay in announcements of poll results.