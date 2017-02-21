BMC Election: Here's what Mumbaikars expect from the civic body

Numbers game

227

Seats

2,275

Candidates

91 L

Voters

7,304

Polling centers

200

illegal arms have been seized across the state, out of which 188 arms were seized in 10 municipal corporations. Liquor amounting to Rs 4 crore has been seized

Voting time 7.30am to 5.30pm

Dos

> Carry an ample amount of water, especially if you are stepping out to vote later in the morning or afternoon.

> Ensure you have quick refreshments such as chocolates or something sweet handy.

> Take the necessary documents – voting card and Aadhaar card.

> Wear caps and sunglasses to protect yourself from the heat while waiting in the queue.

> Ensure you are aware about your polling station before you step out.



Don'ts

> Don't panic if your name isn't there in the list at the polling booth. You can always refer to apps and government websites to gain clarity.

> There are often parking issues at polling booths. Use public transport or walk, in case the booth is closer to your residence.

Useful websites and apps

www.mcgm.gov.in

To search your polling station with your name, you may visit www.localbodyvoterlist. maharashtra.gov.in. Even 'TrueVoter' and www.operationblackdot.in can of help to find the location of your polling station. You can also download and use 'Election Watch Reporter' or 'Citizens on Patrol' apps for assistance.



Helpline Number

Citizens with queries regarding the polls can call on 9029901901.



Special Services

Uber, the cab service has agreed to help its consumers that use its app. They have issued 'Voting2017' as the promotional code for the same.