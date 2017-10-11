After several large housing societies in Mumbai reneged on their second deadline to carry out waste management at the source, the BMC has granted one last extension to them.

Last week, the civic body took the decision to allow them time till October 10 to submit an undertaking to start waste management in their premises, within the next three months. However, most did not responded to the civic body's appeal.

After the Centre's directive, BMC had asked societies to submit their waste-processing plan. File pic

The BMC has now decided to extend the deadline to submit the undertaking to October 16, failing which societies will be fined anywhere between Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000. The civic body is also contemplating disconnecting water and electric supply to those who don't comply with the orders.

Earlier, following the Centre's directives, BMC had given an October 2 deadline to bulk waste generators like societies and establishments that produce 200 kg wet waste daily or have area of 20,000 square metres. There are 5,304 bulk generators in the city. However, by October 2, only 470 housing societies came forward and set up waste processing units in their premises. Most bulk generators expressed several issues in starting waste management units.

Taking note of the difficulties and problems of societies, civic body has now agreed to give them an extension of three months on condition that such societies will give in writing by or before October 16, to start waste processing at the source.

According to figures available with the civic body, till Saturday 327 housing societies asked for extension of three months, while 3,457 bulk generators did not reply or seek extension for waste composting units.

Meanwhile, after asking Advanced Locality Managements (ALMs) to participate in waste segregation and processing, the BMC has decided to carry out a survey to trace inactive groups and go ahead with their de-registration.

A senior civic official from the BMC said, "We are going to conduct a survey of all ALMs in the city. These ALMs were formed to help BMC on waste segregation and composting at the source. But, most of them are inactive. We will deregister them."