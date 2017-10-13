Following the Elphinstone Road station stampede, the civic body is now looking at conducting a structural audit of skywalks in the city. Shiv Sena corporator Sheetal Mhatre has moved a notice of motion to carry out an audit of all skywalks constructed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority, and handed over to the BMC two years back.

The civic body is currently carrying out a structural audit of all flyovers, road and rail over bridges and foot over bridges and skywalks are likely to be added to the list. There are around 33 skywalks in the city.

A senior civic official, said, "As the skywalks were constructed by MMRDA, we will first ask them to carry out an audit and if they refuse, we will then take up the job. The exits of the skywalks are narrow in some parts, so there is no harm in considering the corporator’s proposal."

Mhatre said, "There is need for an audit to be done to ensure the stability and safety of the structure and also of the citizens using it. What happened at Elphinstone Road station was very sad and it is our responsibility to ensure this never happens again."