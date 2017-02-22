BMC notice to demolish 100-year-old cross in Mahim

Yet another city cross has come under the BMC’s crosshair that has sent a notice of demolition for the one outside Victoria Church School in Mahim. Locals, however, allege that the relevant documents for the 100-year-old cross’s legality have been submitted, but which the BMC is refusing to take into account.

The notice has been issued under Section 488 of MMC Act (which allows the administration to enter premises and take necessary action) to the trustees asking they demolish the cross or else civic body will take action. The action comes in light of the BMC’s ongoing drive against religious shrines or structures.

Activist Nicholas Almeida said, "The guidelines clearly say that structures built prior to 1964 should not be touched. This cross is a 100-year-old and we have submitted all the important documents, but still the civic body has relegated the cross to be illegal."

Officials from G-north (Dadar, Shivaji Park) could not be reached for comment.