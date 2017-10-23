Mumbaikars, brace for a significant rise in prices of fruits and vegetables. After a gap of 16 years, the BMC has decided to hike the annual rent for its markets in the city. However, much to the dismay of vendors, the BMC has proposed to double the yearly rent amount, which may led to a hike in prices of food items.

The rent hike will help BMC improve the state of city markets. Representation pic

There are 91 markets governed by the civic body in the city and, over the last few years, several reports of their despicable state have surfaced.

The annual market rent for vendors who sell fruits, vegetables and other agricultural produce is R200, but the BMC has sought to increase it to R400 in the proposal. The proposal has also sought to double the rent from R1,500 to R3,000 for vendors storing and selling meat and fish.

A source from the BMC said that after the law committee approves the proposal, it would be tabled at a general body meeting for the final nod.

A senior civic official from the market department said, "The current rent amount was fixed in 2000. Over the years, the cost of maintaining markets has increased. We are hoping the proposal to hike the rent would be approved this week." He added that, if approved, the new policy would be impl­e­mented after 3-4 months.

"Most markets in the city are in a poor state with little to no upgradation in terms of facilities. Redevelopment work has been pending since the last four years. We are hoping the hike in rent would help us improve the condition of the markets," he said.

The move, however, has not gone down well with city vendors. A vegetable seller at Worli municipal market said, "A hike in rent will adversely affect the cost of vegetables. Since there's a shortage of supply of fruits and vegetables from nearby districts, we have had to increase the prices of veggies. If the yearly rent increases, we don't know how we will ensure profits. But, if the authorities are willing to offer better facilities, we are ready to pay more rent."

Also view - Photos: When Mumbai CSMT was Victoria Terminus



