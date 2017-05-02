BMC plans to clean Bandra and Sion lakes, Morya and Shivaji Talao



Garbage strewn along Bandra lake. As part of the initiative, civic officials are also going to launch a campaign to dissuade people from throwing garbage in and around lakes. File pic

In a bid to conserve water, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to appoint contractors to look after the cleaning and maintenance of water bodies in the city. According to the civic officials, Bandra lake, Morya Talao, Shivaji Talao and Sion lake will be a part of the project, which has been estimated to cost R85.34 lakh. This project is significant as the state faced a severe water crisis last year.

A senior official from the Garden Cell, which will execute the project, said, "The idea is to conserve clean water in the city's lakes. The appointed contractor will be responsible for maintaining the quality of water, on parameters such as ensuring the correct PH level (acidic or basic level of water) between 6.5 to 8, eliminating aquatic algae and weeds from the lake. The project will also help aquatic life flourish in these lakes."

Admitting that the quality of water in most city lakes has deteriorated, the official added. "Since there are no designated cleaning staff, these lakes have become filthy."

Significantly, the BMC is also planning to install fountains, a pedestrian pathway and boat facilities at the Bandra lake, which was beautified a few years ago. Sewerage discharge from residential complexes in the area is also threatening the existence of the vast Powai Lake.

Officials, along with local MLA Sardar Tara Singh, had visited the Morya Talao in Mulund a few years ago and pledged to rejuvenate the lake, but it continues to be in a dismal state.

"Considering the threat to quality of water as well as the marine life in these lakes, there's an urgent need to clean these water bodies. We will also dissuade the public from throwing garbage into lakes to help keep them clean," another BMC official said.