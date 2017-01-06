BMC plans to replace paver blocks with asphalt to ensure smoother ride for Mumbaikars

The deadline to repair roads of paver blocks is this monsoon. Representational Pic

Been waiting for relief from the perennial bumpy ride? It might be on the way.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has listed 235 roads made of paver blocks for repairs this year. In a recent survey, the civic body zeroed in on spots across the city that develop potholes every year.

Smoothening it out

According to civic officials, municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta had given ward officers the task of preparing a list of spots that regularly get potholes. The ward officers recently submitted their reports, listing 455 spots where potholes reappear. Out of these, 235 have paver blocks and need to be removed completely.

Mehta, in a review meeting yesterday, directed road department officials to finish the work on the selected roads before monsoon.

A senior official from the road and traffic department said, “At most locations, the paver blocks have been come out, leading to big craters on the stretch and causing inconvenience to motorists. These locations will be taken up for repairs on a priority basis.”

Recently, the civic body cleared a proposal worth about R50 crore for pothole and other repairs of roads. Also, yesterday, the BMC passed a road repair and resurfacing proposal worth R74 crore in the Standing Committee.

All dug up

Last October, the civic body had started repair work of more than 300 roads across the city, setting a deadline of next monsoon for completing works on nearly 900 roads.

The ongoing repairs, however, are adding to motorists’ woes with traffic jams seen at several places during peak hours.

HL: BMC to remove roadblocks to ensure a smooth ride

Strap: Civic body identifies 235 paver block-roads that need urgent repairs, plans to resurface them completely with asphalt

Laxman Singh

laxman.s@mid-day.com

Been waiting for relief from the perennial bumpy ride? It might be on the way.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has listed 235 roads made of paver blocks for repairs this year. In a recent survey, the civic body zeroed in on spots across the city that develop potholes every year.

Smoothening it out

According to civic officials, municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta had given ward officers the task of preparing a list of spots that regularly get potholes. The ward officers recently submitted their reports, listing 455 spots where potholes reappear. Out of these, 235 have paver blocks and need to be removed completely.

Mehta, in a review meeting yesterday, directed road department officials to finish the work on the selected roads before monsoon.

A senior official from the road and traffic department said, “At most locations, the paver blocks have been come out, leading to big craters on the stretch and causing inconvenience to motorists. These locations will be taken up for repairs on a priority basis.”

Recently, the civic body cleared a proposal worth about R50 crore for pothole and other repairs of roads. Also, yesterday, the BMC passed a road repair and resurfacing proposal worth R74 crore in the Standing Committee.

All dug up

Last October, the civic body had started repair work of more than 300 roads across the city, setting a deadline of next monsoon for completing works on nearly 900 roads.

The ongoing repairs, however, are adding to motorists’ woes with traffic jams seen at several places during peak hours.