BMC Polls: BJP's first list for elections out

The list, containing names of loyalists and defectors, comes just a day before the last day to file nominations



Shiv Sena candidates protest against the improper distribution of tickets at Matoshree, Kala Nagar, on Wednesday night. Pic/Sameer Markande

Late on Wednesday night, the BJP announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming BMC polls, just a day before the last day to file nominations approaches on February 3. The list has 60 names, including Neel Somaiya, son of MP Kirit Somaiya (ward number 108) from Mulund, along with senior leaders Manoj Kotak (ward number 103), Prakash Gangadhare (ward number 104), former MLA Mangesh Sangle and former corporator Sameer Desai.

Defectors

In the first list, even leaders who have migrated from other parties have found mention. For example, Samita Kamble (ward number 107) from Mulund area, Sameer Desai from Goregaon (ward number 58), Bhalchandra Ambure from Jogeshwari east (ward number 73), Mangesh Sangle from Vikhroli (ward number 118) have managed tickets. While Kamble is a sitting corporator with Shiv Sena and Desai was in Congress, Mangesh Sangle and Bhalchandra Ambure were formerly with the MNS. Apart from them, BJP sitting corporator like Rajshree Shirvadkar, Vinod Shelar, Ujjawala Modak, have obviously managed berths. Shelar was the education committee chairman and Modak was the BMC improvement committee chairperson.

No conflicts

BJP spokesperson Niranjan Shetty confirmed that the list is authentic and said, "Soon, we will release the next set of names." However, sources added that considering the delay and the time constraint, both Shiv Sena and BJP have been informing loyal party candidates verbally even as the full list (names which can create differences) will be declared by Thursday evening. Now, there is a meeting of senior party leaders, including CMâÂÂDevendra Fadnavis, at around 11 am today to finalise the pending list of candidates.

Sena list out?

Meanwhile, it was reported that Shiv Sena's first list of 26 candidates was making the rounds on social media, but its authenticity was not confirmed or denied by the party.