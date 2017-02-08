BMC Polls: Devendra Fadnavis: Nervous Shiv Sena is inviting just anyone to Mumbai

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis makes light of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s meeting with Patidar Patel leader Hardik Patel and promises to remove corruption that took place during Sena regime



CM Devendra Fadnavis said one of the BJP’s promises is to build the Shivaji and Ambedkar memorials in 5 years

“Shiv Sena is unsettled, and that’s why it is inviting just anyone to the city,” said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis when asked about Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s recent meeting with Gujarat’s Patel community leader Hardik Patel.

The meeting is being perceived as significant for two reasons - not only is Sena making attempts to woo the resident Gujarati community in Mumbai, but the Patidar leader is also a potent threat for the BJP in Gujarat. Patel has assured Thackeray of support whenever the Sena decides to contest polls in Gujarat, but denied that he would campaign for the Sena in the BMC poll.

Sena’s invite to PM

Further responding to Thackeray’s statement that he was waiting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a campaign rally in Mumbai, Fadnavis asked his frenemy to first face him before challenging the PM.

Speaking at the BJP’s Dadar office, where he released the party manifesto, the CM also promised to bring transparency to the BMC’s governance, and investigate the scams that took place during the Sena regime.

Promises galore

The manifesto promises to build the ambitious Shivaji and Ambedkar memorials in five years and. Assures legal action against ‘organised crime and corruption’ in the BMC, the manifesto also heralds a move to appoint an Uplokayutka for dealing with civic malpractices.

The BJP said the manifesto was based on the people’s suggestions received in the past many days. The CM had an online interaction with citizens on Monday, after which the common man’s concerns were incorporated in the manifesto.

As expected, the manifesto promises everything possible to the city’s large population living in slums. It says that the BMC would have a welfare fund of Rs 1,000 cr for providing the poor basis needs in social, educational and health sectors.

The CM added that, if given power by voters, the BJP will take decisions in the BMC headquarters, instead of deciding things in ministers’ homes. “The corporators and contractors working in the BMC will have to compulsorily declare their assets every year. Their families too will have to do the same. The municipal laws would be amended to implement this,” he said.