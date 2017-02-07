E-paper

BMC Polls: Hardik Patel, Uddhav Thackeray may meet today

Hardik Patel, the leader of the Patidar community’s agitation in Gujarat, is likely to meet Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray today.

The meeting would be particularly significant ahead of the civic polls, as it marks for the first time in Maharashtra the coming together of anti-Modi forces from across state boundaries. Any bonhomie between the two will result in an odd combination.

Sources said Patel has already landed in Mumbai, and is gearing up to meet the Sena chief today.

