BMC polls: NCP and Congress will not forge a pre-poll alliance, will go solo

The Congress says it will go by the popular opinion of party workers who wanted to contest separately



Sanjay Nirupam, Mumbai Congress president said they had decided on going solo much earlier (right) Mumbai NCP president Sachin Ahir said his party did not want to wait for other parties to join them

The NCP and Congress will not forge a pre-poll alliance for the BMC polls. The NCP on Thursday announced its first list of 45 candidates saying that it will not wait for any other party, but will consider a non-Congress third front to be floated by some parties.

Congress said it would go by a popular opinion of party workers who wanted to go solo in the polls and give a strong fight to corrupt parties.

“It was decided much earlier because ground level workers want it. We are a democratic party and we go by majority decision,” said Sanjay Nirupam, Mumbai Congress President.

Mumbai NCP president Sachin Ahir said his party did not want to wait for other parties to join hands with them. “We hear that the Peasants and Workers Party’s Jayant Patil is trying to float a non-Congress third front for the BMC polls. We may think of joining the front if we get a suitable deal,” he said.

NCP’s candidates are from all categories and some of them are relatives of established leaders as well. It’s a combination of qualified men and women including professionals. The subsequent list of NCP candidates will be declared later.

The Congress is still working on modalities as it is infested by groupism and it may take long for the leadership to decide names for 227 wards.

The BJP and Sena are working separately and are unlikely to go into a pre-poll pact. Sources said the high-level talks between the BMC partners may start soon officially. The unofficial talks have borne no fruits as the BJP wants at least equal share in total seats.

The code of conduct for the BMC polls is expected to come in force between January 7 and 10. The voting will be held in the second week of February.