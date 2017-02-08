BMC Polls: Shiv Sena corporator arrested for bribery



Hemangi Chemburkar

Shiv Sena corporator Hemangi Hemant Chemburkar has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe through an aide. The aide was arrested red-handed while accepting the bribe.

An official from the Anti-Corruption Bureau said that Chemburkar had allegedly demanded a bribe from the 59-year-old owner of an old hotel in Sewri, in exchange for restraining action against him.

“Chemburkar, who is the corporator of ward 199 and chairman of the ward committee for F-South and North wards, had told the plaintiff that a complaint against his hotel had been received in the ward committee. She then demanded Rs 25,000 if he didn’t want action to be taken against him. After negotiation, the amount came down to Rs 16,000,” said the official.

The complainant, meanwhile, complained to the ACB, which laid a trap. On Tuesday, Chemburkar’s personal assistant Rajaram Gopal Redkar (28) was arrested while accepting the money from the complainant. Following this, Chemburkar was arrested too.

Both have been booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.