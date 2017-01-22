BMC Polls: Shiv Sena offers 60 seats, while BJP wants 114

The third round of seat-sharing talks between the BJP and Shiv Sena for the upcoming BMC elections failed on Saturday night. The Sena has refused to part with 114 of 227 seats to the BJP and instead offered a mere 60 seats. The onus of breaking a deadlock will now be on CM Devendra Fadnavis and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Senior leaders from both parties met at Rang Sharda Hotel, but returned home without reaching a consensus. Sources said the meeting was not held in a cordial mood and there was a verbal war between the leaders from both sides. Warring leaders were part of the negotiators from both sides.

The participants of Saturday’s meeting said that they would come back to the table if their bosses ask them to.